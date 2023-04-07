This is how the ‘net worth’ of Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus compares to Premier League owners.

Another multi-billion takeover could be set to rock the Premier League with the takeover of Manchester United dominating the headlines.

A potential multi-billion takeover of Manchester United follows the multi-billion purchase of Chelsea last summer - reshaping what the top of the Premier League looks like.

Under Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, Sunderland have returned to the Championship and have enjoyed a solid return to the second-tier having had a renewed focus on adding young talent to Tony Mowbray’s first-team squad.

But where does Louis-Dreyfus’ rumoured net worth rank alongside every Premier League owner and a couple of prospective new Manchester United owners?

Well, here, we take a look at the ‘rumoured net worth’ of every single Premier League owner and Sunderland’s Louis-Dreyfus.

Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus

Newcastle United Owner = Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) — rumoured net worth = £320billion

Manchester City Owner = Sheikh Mansour — rumoured net worth = £23.2billion

Chelsea Owners = Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter, Hansjoerg Wys — rumoured net worth = £10.9billion