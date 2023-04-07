News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago 9 alternative UK ferry ports to avoid Dover
46 minutes ago Murder probe launched after 14 year-old girl dies in fire
1 hour ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits
3 hours ago Huge fire engulfs UK Jaguar Land Rover showroom
4 hours ago 12 year-old boy charged with murder of 60 year-old woman
5 hours ago New banknotes with image of King Charles not ready for circulation

Stunning 'net worth' of Sunderland's Kyril Louis-Dreyfus compared to Leeds and Everton owners: gallery

This is how the ‘net worth’ of Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus compares to Premier League owners.

By Joe Buck
Published 7th Apr 2023, 11:52 BST

Another multi-billion takeover could be set to rock the Premier League with the takeover of Manchester United dominating the headlines.

A potential multi-billion takeover of Manchester United follows the multi-billion purchase of Chelsea last summer - reshaping what the top of the Premier League looks like.

Under Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, Sunderland have returned to the Championship and have enjoyed a solid return to the second-tier having had a renewed focus on adding young talent to Tony Mowbray’s first-team squad.

But where does Louis-Dreyfus’ rumoured net worth rank alongside every Premier League owner and a couple of prospective new Manchester United owners?

Well, here, we take a look at the ‘rumoured net worth’ of every single Premier League owner and Sunderland’s Louis-Dreyfus.

Do any of these figures shock you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

1. Club chairman

Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Owner = Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) — rumoured net worth = £320billion

2. Newcastle United

Owner = Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) — rumoured net worth = £320billion Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Owner = Sheikh Mansour — rumoured net worth = £23.2billion

3. Manchester City

Owner = Sheikh Mansour — rumoured net worth = £23.2billion Photo: Francois Nel

Photo Sales
Owners = Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter, Hansjoerg Wys — rumoured net worth = £10.9billion

4. Chelsea

Owners = Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter, Hansjoerg Wys — rumoured net worth = £10.9billion Photo: Clive Rose

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Kyril Louis-DreyfusSunderlandPremier LeagueLeedsEvertonManchester UnitedChelseaTony Mowbray