How does Sunderland's average attendances this season compare with the rest of League One? (Picture by FRANK REID)

Winning games in-front of your own fans is the bread-and-butter of football.

Every season is defined by how well a team does at home and fans who turn up every week want to see them do well and entertain on their own turf.

Although it may not appear this way because of results in 2022, Sunderland do have a good record at the Stadium of Light this season and it is their efforts at home that has given them a solid platform to aim for the playoffs.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Average attendance this season: 2,975 - Record at home this season: Played: 19, Won: 11, Drawn: 4, Lost: 4, Points: 37 (+8 GD)

And, as always, they’ve been backed by huge crowds week-in, week-out. But how do their attendances compare with the rest of the division?

Here, using data provided by Football Web Pages, we take a look at the average attendance at every League One ground this season and rank them from lowest to highest:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

Average attendance this season: 3,092 - Record at home this season: Played: 19, Won: 9, Drawn: 4, Lost: 6, Points: 31 (+7 GD)

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

Average attendance this season: 3,139 - Record at home this season: Played: 18, Won: 5, Drawn: 6, Lost: 7, Points: 21 (-1 GD)

Average attendance this season: 4,137 - Record at home this season: Played: 20, Won: 9, Drawn: 6, Lost: 5, Points: 33 (+3 GD)

Average attendance this season: 4,201 - Record at home this season: Played: 19, Won: 5, Drawn: 7, Lost: 7, Points: 22 (-5 GD)

Average attendance this season: 4,528 - Record at home this season: Played: 20, Won: 4, Drawn: 4, Lost: 12, Points: 16 (-18 GD)

Average attendance this season: 4,818 - Record at home this season: Played: 20, Won: 4, Drawn: 6, Lost: 10, Points: 18 (-21 GD)

Average attendance this season: 5,354 - Record at home this season: Played: 20, Won: 11, Drawn: 5, Lost: 4, Points: 38 (+8 GD)

Average attendance this season: 5,711 - Record at home this season: Played: 19, Won: 7, Drawn: 7, Lost: 5, Points: 28 (+3 GD)

Average attendance this season: 5,977 - Record at home this season: Played: 19, Won: 8, Drawn: 5, Lost: 6, Points: 29 (+7 GD)

Average attendance this season: 6.941 - Record at home this season: Played: 19, Won: 5, Drawn: 3, Lost: 11, Points: 18 (-14 GD)

Average attendance this season: 7,532 - Record at home this season: Played: 18, Won: 2, Drawn: 11, Lost: 5, Points: 17 (-5 GD)

Average attendance this season: 8,207 - Record at home this season: Played: 20, Won: 12, Drawn: 5, Lost: 3, Points: 41 (+20 GD)

Average attendance this season: 8,723 - Record at home this season: Played: 20, Won: 5, Drawn: 5, Lost: 10, Points: 20 (-6 GD)

Average attendance this season: 9,064 - Record at home this season: Played: 19, Won: 10, Drawn: 5, Lost: 4, Points: 35 (+9 GD)

Average attendance this season: 9,293 - Record at home this season: Played: 20, Won: 13, Drawn: 3, Lost: 4, Points: 42 (+20 GD)

Average attendance this season: 9,934 - Record at home this season: Played: 19, Won: 12, Drawn: 3, Lost: 4, Points: 39 (+12 GD)

Average attendance this season: 12,736 - Record at home this season: Played: 20, Won: 13, Drawn: 3, Lost: 4, Points: 42 (+17 GD)

Average attendance this season: 15,030 - Record at home this season: Played: 19, Won: 10, Drawn: 5, Lost: 4, Points: 35 (+14 GD)

Average attendance this season: 15,061 - Record at home this season: Played: 19, Won: 10, Drawn: 5, Lost: 4, Points: 35 (+15 GD)

Average attendance this season: 16,327 - Record at home this season: Played: 20, Won: 9, Drawn: 4, Lost: 7, Points: 31 (+4 GD)

Average attendance this season: 21,253 - Record at home this season: Played: 19, Won: 9, Drawn: 8, Lost: 2, Points: 35 (+12 GD)

Average attendance this season: 21,924 - Record at home this season: Played: 19, Won: 12, Drawn: 5, Lost: 2, Points: 41 (+22 GD)