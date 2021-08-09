Stunning crowd for Sunderland v Wigan tops attendance list across the Championship, League One and League Two

In total more than 382,000 fans passed through the turnstiles of EFL clubs in the Championship, League One and League Two.

And the highest attendance of the 2021-22 opening weekend came at the Stadium of Light, with more than 31,000 watching on.

A crowd of 31,549 helped generate a lively atmosphere as Lee Johnson’s side beat Wigan Athletic 2-1 on the opening day of the season.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland supporters watch the Wigan Athletic game at the weekend.

New EFL figures reveal in total, the opening weekend fixtures in Sky Bet League One amounted to a divisional-high over the past six years, as more than 134,000 supporters cheered on their teams, surpassing the benchmark of 116,444 set in 2018-19.

Ipswich Town v Morecambe (21,037), Bolton Wanderers v MK Dons (16,087) and Charlton Athletic v Sheffield Wednesday (17,639) made it four fixtures out of 12 in League One to welcome over 16,000 supporters.

Elsewhere, Sheffield United’s return to the Championship attracted a crowd of just over 29,000 at Bramall Lane, with Birmingham City claiming an opening day three points, while Coventry’s return was watched on by just under 21,000 against Nottingham Forest.

In Sky Bet League Two, Tranmere Rovers hosted over 7,700 supporters against Walsall, and both Carlisle United and Mansfield Town surpassed the 6,000 mark against Colchester United and Bristol Rovers, respectively.

Hartlepool United were backed by more than 5,000 fans on their return to the EFL for the win over Crawley Town.

EFL Chief Executive, Trevor Birch said: “It was great to see full crowds return to EFL stadia across the country this weekend, and we must thank each and every one of those fans for not only their attendance but also their patience and commitment throughout what has been an extremely challenging period over the last eighteen months.

“To see the range of emotions on the faces of supporters and hear the fantastic noise from the stands is something we have all dearly missed and those fans who were not able to travel to the away game, will get the chance to attend a home game and experience the thrill of live football once again this weekend."

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.