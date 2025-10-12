Sunderland face major January test amid Stuart Harvey exit, AFCON absences and recruitment rumours

The January transfer window is already looming large for Sunderland – and it might just be the most important one of the Régis Le Bris era so far.

On paper, Sunderland’s first few months back in the Premier League have been defined by composure and conviction. Florent Ghisolfi and Kristjaan Speakman’s summer recruitment drive brought energy, depth and flexibility across the squad. Yet with the Africa Cup of Nations fast approaching, that depth is about to face its toughest examination – one even the most carefully built plans can’t fully prepare for.

The tournament, which runs from Sunday, 21 December 2025 to Sunday, 18 January 2026, threatens to deprive Sunderland of several first-team regulars at a pivotal stage of the campaign. As things stand, as many as seven players could be called away to represent their countries: Reinildo Mandava (Mozambique), Chemsdine Talbi (Morocco), Simon Adingra (Ivory Coast), Bertrand Traoré (Burkina Faso), Habib Diarra (Senegal – injury permitting), Arthur Masuaku and Noah Sadiki (both DR Congo).

Not every nation will progress deep into the tournament, meaning some players could return sooner – but predicting who and when is impossible. That uncertainty leaves Sunderland planning for multiple outcomes: anything from losing a handful of starters for two weeks to being without nearly half a first-choice XI for a month.

For Ghisolfi, Speakman and Le Bris, the challenge now goes well beyond managing squad depth. All eyes are on the club’s ongoing restructure behind the scenes following the departure of head of recruitment Stuart Harvey, who was important in shaping Sunderland’s modern recruitment model. A re-working is clearly underway among the recruitment and data departments, with Ghisolfi expected to take a more hands-on role in transfer strategy and lean on his vast network of contacts across Europe.

Harvey, highly respected within the club, is expected to attract interest from several Championship sides following his departure. For Sunderland, there are already rumours that one or two new staff members could arrive to bolster the recruitment team alongside Ghisolfi and Speakman ahead of the January window.

The timing of the AFCON only magnifies the importance of getting that structure right. Sunderland’s entire project has been built on consistency, patience and forward planning rather than short-term fixes – but with so many key players potentially unavailable, pragmatism will be crucial.

Central midfield appears the most vulnerable area. If both Diarra and Sadiki are selected, Sunderland would lose two dynamic ball-carriers who dictate transitions. A short-term addition with Premier League experience – perhaps a player seeking minutes or a six-month challenge – could prove invaluable. Dan Neil and Chris Rigg will hope to step up, but it remains to be seen whether they are trusted to shoulder that responsibility over a gruelling festive period. An injury to Granit Xhaka during that run could prove catastrophic, though summer addition Lutsharel Geertruida has shown he can operate in midfield when required. Of course, the talented Enzo Le Fée remins an option, but he may be needed out wide.

At centre-back, Sunderland are reasonably well covered with Nordi Mukiele, Omar Alderete and Dan Ballard, but depth could again be stretched if injuries strike, it remains to be seen how Luke O’Nien and Aji Alese will cope when they fully return from injury. Should Reinildo and Masuaku both head to AFCON, the left-sided balance Le Bris values would be disrupted. A versatile defender comfortable in a back three or four would provide crucial cover. Dennis Cirkin remains an option, while Geertruida offers flexibility across the back line if not deployed in midfield.

Up front, much depends on the continued development of Eliezer Mayenda, Wilson Isidor’s goalscoring form, and whether summer signing Brian Brobbey can find his rhythm. Sunderland do have attacking options, but injuries or fatigue could quickly expose a lack of depth – particularly if Mayenda or Isidor are required out wide, with Traoré, Adingra and Talbi likely away at AFCON.

The broader picture, though, is just as significant. Sunderland have spent the past three years evolving from a reactive club to one that prides itself on precision and planning. January’s transfer window will be the first major test of that progress – and the clearest indication yet of how Ghisolfi, Speakman and Le Bris operate within the club’s new sporting structure under hands-on owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, who is not afraid to drive a deal himself as he did with Xhaka this summer.

The AFCON period remains unpredictable and unforgiving – but how Sunderland handle it, both on the pitch and in the recruitment office, will reveal much about their Premier League maturity and long-term direction. In truth, their survival may depend on it but you certainly wouldn’t bet against them given their recent successes.

