The Black Cats went ahead in the 16th minute when Alex Pritchard curled home a fine opener, yet Lee Johnson’s side couldn’t build on their advantage.

Shrewsbury were reduced to 10 men on the stroke of half-time when David Davis was sent off for a late challenge on Nathan Broadhead.

Yet Sunderland failed to capitalise as Daniel Udoh scored an excellent equaliser after Sunderland failed to clear a throw-in.

The visitors did mount some late pressure but didn’t test Shrewsbury goalkeeper Marko Marosi enough on the night.

The result means the Black Cats missed the chance to close the gap on the automatic promotion places ahead of Saturday’s trip to Cambridge.

Our chief Sunderland writer has delivered his verdict on how each player fared at The Montgomery Waters Meadow Stadium:

Thorben Hoffmann - 6 Little he could do about Udoh's brilliant strike. Barely tested otherwise, but made a couple of smart first-half saves. 6

Lynden Gooch - 5 Almost scored a stunning goal cutting in off the right, denied by Marosi and the outside of the post. Struggled to contain Ogbeta from an unfamiliar right back position, and end product wasn't there in the second half. 5

Bailey Wright - 5 Made one or two good covering challenges. Sunderland played 45 with an extra player but their defence looked too stretched for most of that time, which was a significant concern. 5

Callum Doyle - 6 Steady enough on and off the ball for the most part. Did little wrong and looks to have regained his confidence. 6