Phil Smith’s Sunderland player ratings after the Black Cats’ 3-0 defeat against Coventry City at the Stadium of Light.
Sunderland were beaten 3-0 by Coventry in Michael Beale’s first match as head coach – but how did each player fare?
The Black Cats fell a goal down on the stroke of half time after Tatsuhiro Sakamoto opened the scoring.
Second-half goals from Callum O’Hare and Kasey Palmer then secured the win for the visitors, with Sunderland lacking a cutting edge up front.
Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at the Stadium of Light:
1. Anthony Patterson - 5
Made a stunning double save to deny Coventry taking the lead in the first half, and nothing he could really do about the first two goals. Should have done better for the third, spilling a cross into a dangerous area. 5 Photo: Frank Reid
2. Trai Hume - 5
Unlucky with the opener, blocking Sakamoto’s shot but seeing it rebound back off him and in. Quieter than usual through the game generally. 5 Photo: Frank Reid
3. Dan Ballard - 5
Had much of the better of his duel with Ellis Simms for the most part but one rare error when he tried to intercept and launch a counter with a header ended with Coventry doubling their advantage on the break. 5 Photo: Frank Reid
4. Luke O’Nien - 4
Was having a solid start to the game and had dominated his duels when he lost out to Wright, having seemingly been in a strong position to snuff out the long ball forward. Coventry went on to score just before half time at the end of the move and never looked back. 4 Photo: Frank Reid