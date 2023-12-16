'Struggled': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Bristol City loss - including two 4s
Phil Smith’s Sunderland player ratings after the Black Cats’ 1-0 defeat against Bristol City at Ashton Gate.
By Phil Smith
16th Dec 2023
Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Bristol City at Ashton Gate – but how did each player fare for the Black Cats?
Interim boss Mike Dodds took charge of a third successive fixture, as Tommy Conway’s 20th-minute penalty decided the contest.
Sunderland conceded the spot kick after goalkeeper Anthony Patterson brought down Taylor Gardner-Hickman in the box.
Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at Ashton Gate:
