Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson. Photo: Ian HorrocksSunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson. Photo: Ian Horrocks
'Struggled': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Bristol City loss - including two 4s

Phil Smith’s Sunderland player ratings after the Black Cats’ 1-0 defeat against Bristol City at Ashton Gate.
By Phil Smith
Published 16th Dec 2023, 17:24 GMT

Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Bristol City at Ashton Gate – but how did each player fare for the Black Cats?

Interim boss Mike Dodds took charge of a third successive fixture, as Tommy Conway’s 20th-minute penalty decided the contest.

Sunderland conceded the spot kick after goalkeeper Anthony Patterson brought down Taylor Gardner-Hickman in the box.

Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at Ashton Gate:

A very rare error in possession allowed Bristol City to take an early lead from the penalty spot that they never relinquished. Did make a strong save from a long-range shot not too long after. 4

1. Anthony Patterson - 4

1. Anthony Patterson - 4

Didn't really impact the game going forward aside from one first-half burst. Landed a couple of good challenges. 6

2. Trai Hume - 6

2. Trai Hume - 6

Felt he should have had a late penalty as he broke into the box but play was waved on. Got through the game easily enough as frustratingly, Sunderland weren't really troubled either side of their early lapse to gift up the lead. 6

3. Dan Ballard - 6

3. Dan Ballard - 6

Went close on a couple of occasions with good headers from set pieces. Generally got through his defensive work without a good deal of trouble. 6

4. Luke O’Nien - 6

4. Luke O'Nien - 6

