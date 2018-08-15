Striker blow for Sunderland ahead of Sheffield Wednesday cup tie

Jack Ross will have the same squad to choose from for the visit of Sheffield Wednesday in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

The Sunderland boss had hoped to land a new striker on loan ahead of the game but the EFL deadline for any signings to be registered in order to feature in the cup game was noon today.

It means that even if Sunderland were to sign a new forward in the next 24-hours they couldn't play against the Owls, with Ross having the same squad to pick from that picked up a point at Luton Town.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday, Ross revealed he was hoping for an answer on a striker target today but admitted the search for extra firepower is complicated.

With Charlie Wyke and Jerome Sinclair on the treatment table, Ross is desperately short of options with top scorer Josh Maja currently leading the line.

However, any addition will have to compete for regular football when that duo is fit plus Maja is in good form.

Speaking on Tuesday, Ross said: "We’re still trying.

"I’ve been conscious of the balance as I said, about who we get in and the balance of the squad. Maybe I’ve been a little too transparent because I’ve maybe made it clear to other clubs.

"But I think it’s important to do that, some clubs and players are happy with that, others aren’t. It’s an ongoing process, I’m hoping by the time I finish today I might have an answer from one either way.

"Ideally yes [before Sheffield Wednesday]. We've asked the question on one. At the moment I'm planning no, in which case we'll have to be creative because we've only got Josh and I need him for league games.

"We've got away with it so far."