Story of the night as Sunderland win at Lincoln to begin Papa John's Trophy title defence after Dan Neil and Stephen Wearne goals

Sunderland began the defence of their Papa John’s Trophy title with a 2-1 win at Lincoln.

By Joe Nicholson
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 10:43 pm

Lee Johnson made ten changes to his starting XI following Saturday’s defeat at Portsmouth, with promotion from League One clearly the priority this season.

In a squad which had a mixture of first-team and under-23 players, Denver Hume made his first competitive start of the season after recovering from a hamstring injury, while Dan Neil captained the side.

Under-23s players Kenton Richardson, Oliver Younger, Ellis Taylor, Harrison Sonha and Will Harris got a chance to impress.

Dan Neil of Sunderland scores the first goal during the Papa John's EFL Trophy Group match between Lincoln City and Sunderland at Sincil Bank Stadium.

Goals from Neil and substitute Stephen Wearne saw the Cats claim all three points in Northern Group F, ahead of a meeting with Manchester United Under-21s at the Stadium of Light next week.

The only negative was that Sunderland midfielder Luke O’Nien was forced off with an injury in the second half.

Here’s how the game played out at the LNER Stadium:

RECAP: Lincoln 1 (Montsma, 90+3) Sunderland 2 (Neil, 2) (Wearne, 72)

Last updated: Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 22:46

  • Sunderland XI: Burge, Richardson, Alves, Younger, Hume, Neil, Sonha, Pritchard, O’Brien, Taylor (Wearne, 62), Harris (O’Nien, 74) (Embleton, 81).
  • Subs: Carirney, Almond, O’Nien, Newall, Kachosa, Wearne, Embleton
  • Lincoln XI: Long, Poole, Montsma, Sanders, Robson, Sorensen, Walsh (Eyoma, 46), Longdon (Bramall, 69), Adelakun, Maguire (Nlundulu, 69), Scully
  • Subs: Boylan, Bramall, Eyoma, Nlundulu
Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 22:46

Thanks for joining us tonight

We’re signing off from today’s blog but will have loads more reaction and analysis from tonight’s match on the SAFC section of the Echo website.

See you soon.

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 22:44

Lee Johnson reaction

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 20:57

Full-Time: Lincoln 1 Sunderland 2

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 20:52

90+3’ Goal Lincoln

The hosts have one back as a cross is only half cleared and falls to Montsma who fires a low shot into the bottom corner.

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 20:50

90+2’ Another fine block from Younger

The defender has really impressed tonight.

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 20:48

Four minutes added time

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 20:44

85’ Big chances for Lincoln

That could have made it a nervy finish. Bramall’s cross from the left found Scully but Lincoln’s top scorer couldn’t divert his effort on target.

Moments later, Nlundulu almost got on the end of a low cross from the right but couldn’t get on the end of it.

Still 2-0.

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 20:40

81’ O’Nien forced off

The Sunderland midfielder appeared to be holding his ribs as he walked off the pitch.

Hopefully it isn’t serious.

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 20:37

2-0!!!

Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 20:33

74’ O’Nien on for Harris

SunderlandLincolnLee Johnson