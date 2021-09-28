Story of the day as Sunderland thrash Cheltenham to go top of League One after Ross Stewart double plus Bailey Wright, Luke O'Nien and Leon Dajaku goals
Sunderland thrashed Cheltenham Town 5-0 at the Stadium of Light to go top of the League One table with a convincing win.
Ross Stewart scored twice for the Black Cats after Bailey Wright’s headed opener to put the hosts in full control at the half-time interval.
Second-half goals from Luke O’Nien and substitute Leon Dajaku, his first for the club, then put even more gloss on the scoreline for Lee Johnson’s side.
Here’s how the game played out at the Stadium of Light:
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
RECAP: Sunderland 5 (Wright, 11) (Stewart, 29, 37) (O’Nien, 65) Cheltenham 0
Last updated: Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 23:26
- Sunderland XI: Hoffmann, Winchester, Flanagan (Alves, 57), Wright, Huggins, Evans, O’Nien, McGeady (Dajaku, 61), Broadhead, O’Brien, Stewart (Pritchard, 73)
- Subs: Burge, Alves, Taylor, Neil, Pritchard, Embleton, Dajaku
- Cheltenham XI: Flinders, Long, Hussey, Pollock (May, 45), Freestone, Thomas, Sercombe, Chapman, Blair, Perry, Joseph
- Subs: Evans, May, Williams, Bonds, Horton, Barkers, Norton
Thanks for joining us tonight
That’s it for tonight. And what a night it was.
We’ll have loads more reaction and analysis on the SAFC section of the Echo website.
See you soon.
Looking good
After Wigan’s defeat against Sheffield Wednesday, here’s what the League One table looks like.
Reaction from the Stadium of Light
90’ Three minutes added time
Sunderland are still creating chances as O’Brien curls a shot over from the edge of the box.
85’ Broadhead makes way
Looks like the striker has picked up a knock and heads down the tunnel.
Sunderland have made all three subs so are now playing with ten men.
Joseph has just registered a shot on target for the visitors but it was straight at Hoffmann.
78’ Winchester excellent again
73’ Stewart makes way
A standing ovation for Stewart. Pritchard takes his place.
Dajaku off the mark
70’ More changes for Cheltenham
66’ ANOTHER! 5-0! DAJAKU!
It’s five!
Another run in behind the defence from Broadhead caused chaos in the Cheltenham box.
The striker was thwarted by the goalkeeper and Freestone but Dajaku reacted quickest to curl the rebound into the top corner.
The fans are enjoying this one.