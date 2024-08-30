Stoke City showing transfer interest in Sunderland striker target on deadline day - reports
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Stoke City are reportedly pushing to sign Sunderland transfer target Tom Cannon on deadline day.
The Black Cats are believed to have tabled a £5million bid earlier this week which hasn’t been accepted by Leicester City amid intense competition for the former Preston and Everton man’s signature. Reports late on Thursday night stated that Sunderland had cooled their interest in the 21-year-old.
Fast forward 24 hours and Stoke City are being linked with a loan move for Cannon according to a report from The Telegraph. Football reporter John Percy states: “Stoke are pushing to sign Leicester City striker Tom Cannon on loan. Huge Championship interest in Cannon, who will leave before the deadline with Stoke hopeful of agreeing a deal. Centre-forward the priority for Steven Schumacher today.”
Hull City, Norwich City and Sheffield United are all also said to be keen on Cannon, who moved to the Foxes during last summer’s window.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.