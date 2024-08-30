Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There has been a fresh transfer twist surrounding Tom Cannon on deadline day

Stoke City are reportedly pushing to sign Sunderland transfer target Tom Cannon on deadline day.

The Black Cats are believed to have tabled a £5million bid earlier this week which hasn’t been accepted by Leicester City amid intense competition for the former Preston and Everton man’s signature. Reports late on Thursday night stated that Sunderland had cooled their interest in the 21-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fast forward 24 hours and Stoke City are being linked with a loan move for Cannon according to a report from The Telegraph. Football reporter John Percy states: “Stoke are pushing to sign Leicester City striker Tom Cannon on loan. Huge Championship interest in Cannon, who will leave before the deadline with Stoke hopeful of agreeing a deal. Centre-forward the priority for Steven Schumacher today.”

Hull City, Norwich City and Sheffield United are all also said to be keen on Cannon, who moved to the Foxes during last summer’s window.