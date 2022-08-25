News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Stoke City sack Michael O’Neill just days after Sunderland defeat

Stoke have sacked manager Michael O’Neill, the PA news agency understands.

By PA
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 10:46 am

The Potters have won only one and lost three of their opening five games in the Championship this season, and currently lie 21st in the table.

Former Northern Ireland boss O’Neill took charge at the club in November 2019, succeeding Nathan Jones, with them bottom of the second tier at the time.

They went on to finish 15th that season, then 14th in each of the next two campaigns.

Stoke City manager Michael O'Neill. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images).

Most Popular

Stoke – who this term have also been eliminated from the Carabao Cup by League One Morecambe – are next in action when they take on Blackburn at Ewood Park on Saturday.

Sunderland beat Stoke City last weekend.

After a slow start, the Black Cats took the lead on the stroke of half-time when Ross Stewart’s finish beat goalkeeper Joe Bursik.

Sunderland then defended admirably in the second half, while still posing a threat on the break.

SunderlandStokeJoe BursikNathan JonesNorthern Ireland