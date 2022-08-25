Stoke City sack Michael O’Neill just days after Sunderland defeat

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Potters have won only one and lost three of their opening five games in the Championship this season, and currently lie 21st in the table.

Former Northern Ireland boss O’Neill took charge at the club in November 2019, succeeding Nathan Jones, with them bottom of the second tier at the time.

They went on to finish 15th that season, then 14th in each of the next two campaigns.

Stoke City manager Michael O'Neill. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images).

Stoke – who this term have also been eliminated from the Carabao Cup by League One Morecambe – are next in action when they take on Blackburn at Ewood Park on Saturday.

Sunderland beat Stoke City last weekend.

After a slow start, the Black Cats took the lead on the stroke of half-time when Ross Stewart’s finish beat goalkeeper Joe Bursik.