Stoke City news: Ex-Leeds United striker baffled by Alex Neil swapping 'massive' Sunderland for Potters
Ex-Leeds United and Norwich City striker Darren Huckerby has expressed his surprise at Alex Neil’s decision to leave Sunderland for Stoke City.
After taking over the reins at the Stadium of Light in February, Neil masterminded Sunderland’s promotion from League One via the play-offs, with the club now sitting fifth after five games played in the Championship.
However, Wearside was rocked on Friday afternoon as news broke that Neil was well on his way to taking the recently vacated Stoke City job following the sacking of Michael O’Neill.
“Literally can’t get my head around this”, former striker Huckerby wrote on Twitter.
"He’s been there 6 months, done a cracking job, Sunderland is a massive club, just back in the Championship, why would Neil want to go or Sunderland let him?"
The Black Cats face Norwich City at the Stadium of Light tomorrow afternoon with reports stating that Neil’s assistant Martin Canning will take the team.