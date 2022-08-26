Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After taking over the reins at the Stadium of Light in February, Neil masterminded Sunderland’s promotion from League One via the play-offs, with the club now sitting fifth after five games played in the Championship.

However, Wearside was rocked on Friday afternoon as news broke that Neil was well on his way to taking the recently vacated Stoke City job following the sacking of Michael O’Neill.

“Literally can’t get my head around this”, former striker Huckerby wrote on Twitter.

BRIGHTON, UNITED KINGDOM - OCTOBER 01: Darren Huckerby of Norwich celebrates scoring a goal with team mates during the Coca-Cola Championship match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Norwich City at the Withdean Stadium on October 1, 2005 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He’s been there 6 months, done a cracking job, Sunderland is a massive club, just back in the Championship, why would Neil want to go or Sunderland let him?"