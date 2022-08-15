Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ex-Portsmouth attacker has stated that he is going under the knife to have surgery on an ongoing hip injury. The issue has restricted him to just eight minutes of action for Steve Cotterill’s side.

Taking to Twitter to reveal the news, the 28-year-old said: “Unfortunately, after multiple scans and injections, I have been left with no choice but to have a minor operation today.

“I am determined to come back even stronger and get out there playing with the team. See you all soon.”

O’Brien signed a two-year deal with League One Shrewsbury Town back in June after leaving the Stadium of Light to link up with Danny Cowley’s Portsmouth on deadline day last January, joining on a permanent deal.

Stoke City conclude youth signings

Stoke City have concluded three signings for their youth team.

The club confirmed that Edwin Andersson is one of three new recruits to have joined Stoke City’s U21 squad, with the 18-year-old Swede making the move on a permanent deal from Chelsea, whilst Ben Kershaw and Jacob Holland-Wilkinson have also arrived at the bet365 Stadium.

Stoke’s academy director Gareth Owen said: “Edwin, Ben and Jacob have joined us from clubs at different levels but they’re all desperate to progress and follow the example of the likes of Joe Bursik, Connor Taylor, Tom Sparrow and D’Margio Wright-Phillips and play for our first-team.”