Stoke City have this evening sacked former Sunderland boss Alex Neil.

Neil left Sunderland in the early stages of last season to sign a long-term contract as manager of The Potters, and was given significant responsibility over all club matters. Despite a brief winning running that included the 2-1 victory over Sunderland last month, Stoke are now winless in six and have lost their last four league fixtures.

They now sit just two points above the relegation zone and nine adrift of Sunderland in the final play-off position. Home supporters reacted angrily as their side conceded a 91st minute goal against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, which appears to have been the final straw for Chairman John Coates.

“Alex is a man of absolute integrity who has given his all for Stoke City, and we would like to thank him for his hard work during his time with the Club," Coates said in a statement.

“We are grateful for the building blocks he has helped put in place in bringing together a group of players in whom we have a huge amount of faith regarding their ability to turn things around this season, and who can help us achieve longer-term success.

“However, with the way the results have been so far, we have made the difficult decision to seek a new direction for the team at this time. Nothing matters to me more than the success of our club and we are now working towards the appointment of Alex’s successor.”

Technical director Ricky Martin, who was appointed after Neil's arrival having worked with him at Norwich City, said the search for a successor was underway and that Neil's assistant Martin Canning had also left the club.

"The recruitment process is now underway and we will explore all avenues to secure the best person for the job," Martin said.

“The role represents a fantastic opportunity and I anticipate that it will attract a number of high-calibre candidates. With Martin Canning having also left the Club with our sincere thanks for his hard work as Alex’s Assistant, Paul Gallagher has been installed as Caretaker Manager ahead of the forthcoming home fixture against Swansea City.