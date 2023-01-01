From head coach to Sporting Director to Chairman, the clear message from Sunderland in recent weeks has been that this will be a quieter window than what we have become accustomed to.

Incomings – where & what to expect

There will be funds available for investment, Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has said, as he believes Sunderland still need to add further value to their squad. The bulk of the rebuilding is done, however, and this window is about adding depth and quality in 'specific' areas.

Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman

“My big hope is that, unless we get promoted to the Premier League in the next months, we’ll be able to recruit less and focus on more specific profiles of exactly what we need, rather than needing to go out and find 12 players," he told The Echo last month.

“We’ve got a really good core of players now in my opinion, and it’s about adding every window, whether it’s this January or next summer, trying to identify the areas where we make those specific improvements that we need.”

First and foremost, Sunderland need a striker.

That was true even before Ellis Simms was surprisingly recalled by Everton, and is even more so now. Simms scored seven goals, gave Mowbray tactical flexibility and was very high-calibre cover from Stewart. He needs to be replaced to keep Sunderland driving forward in the second half of the season.

There’s an argument that another probably needs to be added, too, not just for sufficient cover against injury but also to begin some long-term succession planning. Stewart is the only striker under contract for next season and his future is clearly uncertain.

One obvious area for improvement is in defensive midfield, a position Sunderland tried to recruit in on the final day of the last window without success. Dan Neil excelled in Corry Evans' role at Wigan Athletic but generally the club have been too dependent on the Northern Irishman this season. On current form Sunderland will undoubtedly trigger the automatic year extension in his contract next summer, but there’s long-term succession planning to consider too.

The key decision that could lie ahead

Much of the discussion around this window will in all likelihood surround outgoings - and in particular Stewart's future.

The striker wants to say and the club wants to keep him, but there is a clear impasse over talks on a new deal. With 18 months left on his current contract, Sunderland would have to consider a bid if it arrived as he is arguably their biggest asset.

But in truth, a sale in this window would make little sense for a few reasons:

1) It would damage morale just as Sunderland's season begins to get exciting, particularly if it was to a Championship rival who will in all likelihood sit in a similar position in the table right now

2) There is no other striker under contract for next year right now and therefore no successor in the building

3) Proving his quality at this level over a longer period could see his value soar further, and in the summer there will still be a year to recoup his value if contract talks have not progressed.

The reality is though that a significant Premier League bid could leave both club and player facing a difficult decision. At 26, the Scot will know such opportunities don't come around often though his preference is to hit that level on Wearside.

Simms’ sudden departure builds the sense that this isn’t the right time for Stewart to go – unless it is an incredible move that allows Sunderland to act immediately in the market themselves.

Ones to watch

There have been reports of Manchester United considering a recall for Amad - but Mowbay has brushed off that speculation and believes the current arrangement is working perfectly. That is clearly true, though the shock recall of Simms will certainly leave a few nerves jangling.

Another one to watch is Alex Pritchard, who has six months left on his deal and is attracting tentative interest from across the Championship. Mowbray doesn't want to lose him as he's an important player on and off the ball, and he brings experience to a talented but youthful group.

If Sunderland are able to strengthen as they hope to, then it could potentially clear the way for youngsters on the fringes of the squad currently to go on loan, though Mowbray has already said he'll take no risks. Leon Dajaku and Jay Matete are both obvious candidates, but injuries meant that both featured at the DW Stadium and both impressed from the bench. It would be a surprise to see any such outgoings sanctioned before Sunderland have done their own business.

With a strong run of form the question from many supporters will be whether the club will lift both its budget and ambition for the January window, aiming not just to consolidate this promising position but to try and improve upon it.

In all likelihood there will be little change to Sunderland's strategy, which will be to try and improve and add value to the squad sustainably. The balance will be as much about whether it is at any point during the month the right time to consider the departure of any of the players who have made it such a solid start to life back in the Championship. The balance will be whether the value recouped can drive improvement in the squad - and whether a replacement is either already in place or can be found in the current window.