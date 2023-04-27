Louis-Dreyfus owns a 58% stake in Sunderland, with Sartori increasing his own stake to 33%, it was confirmed last month, which has freed Donald up to return to Eastleigh FC as intended.

With Donald now holding a stake of less than 10% in Sunderland, ownership rules means he could take an active role elsewhere, which he has taken up with the non-league club subject to approval.

Stewart Donald

A club statement read: “Eastleigh Football Club can today confirm that an agreement to purchase the club has been reached with Stewart Donald. The takeover is subject to ratification from the National League, EFL, and DCMS along with the appropriate owners and director’s test approval.

“Confirmation of the takeover is expected to be received shortly from all governing bodies. The takeover will see Stewart Donald purchase a controlling stake in the club from the four majority shareholders.”

Donald insisted two months ago that he has no active part in decision-making in Sunderland, and that his involvement is purely in funding where required with Louis-Dreyfus calling the shots on Wearside.