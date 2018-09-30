Stewart Donald's message for Sunderland fans after joining them in the away end at Coventry City

Stewart Donald said Sunderland's support were 'truly amazing' after joining them for the 1-1 draw with Coventry City.

Just shy of 5,000 supporters made the trip to the Ricoh Arena for a lunchtime kick-off.

The game was also televised live on Sky Sports.

Donald was in the stands with the red and white army and said their response was 'truly fantastic'.

He tweeted: "Thank u to all the travelling Sunderland AFC fans today. Making me feel part of u all. Sorry we didn’t bring home 3 pts-almost!! Roll on Tuesday - we go again. Everyone could have reacted so differently & the way u responded is truly amazing. All in it together - fantastic."

Donald had earlier this week asked for supporters to back the team on Tuesday night as the Black Cats welcome Peterborough United.

Stewart Donald and Richard Hill at Burton Albion

United dropped off the top of the League One table on Saturday after being held 2-2 at home to Blackpool.

Kenny Jackett's Portsmouth took full advantage with a win away at Rochdale.

Sunderland are four points behind Peterborough and five behind Portsmouth ahead of the midweek clash at the Stadium of Light.

Donald tweeted: "If your staying away - please come and give us a chance again! We will do our best not to disappoint you!"