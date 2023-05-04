Louis-Dreyfus owns a 58% stake in Sunderland, with Sartori increasing his ownership stake to 33%, it was confirmed last month, which has freed Donald up to return to Eastleigh FC in the National League as intended.

With Donald now holding a stake of less than 10% in Sunderland, ownership rules mean he was free to take an active role elsewhere, which he has taken up with the non-league club, with the deal now having been approved by the relevant authorities.

The deal to buy Eastleigh will see Stewart Donald purchase 85% of the shares, resulting in him owning a controlling stake in the club after it was confirmed as done on Wednesday evening.

Eastleigh have also confirmed that Donald will become chairman of the club and current chairman, Tom Coffey, will assume the role of vice-chairman.

Donald said: ‘I’m delighted to return to Eastleigh. It is no secret that I have a huge amount of affection for the club, the area, and the fans after my last time here. It is very close to my heart and to be able to return to continue the journey was impossible to resist.

‘When I first came to the club there was lots to do both on and off the pitch and it is no different now. I can’t wait to get started.’

Donald insisted two months ago that he has no active part in decision-making in Sunderland, and that his involvement is purely in funding where required with Louis-Dreyfus calling the shots on Wearside.

His tenure as Chairman and majority shareholder ended in acrimonious circumstances due to widespread fan discontent with performances on the pitch and the manner of the club's direction off it.

One of Dondald's former allies at Sunderland, Charlie Methven, has recently seen a bid rejected for League One club Charlton Athletic by owner Thomas Sandgaard.

