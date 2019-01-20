Stewart Donald makes transfer promise as Sunderland eye new additions

Stewart Donald has promised Sunderland fans that he will strengthen the side before the January transfer window closes.

Jack Ross has so far brought in just the one new face during the winter trading period, with defender Jimmy Dunne arriving on a half-season loan from Burnley.

But the Scot remains keen on further recruits, with a striker top of wish list.

After sealing the capture of Dunne, Sunderland are now eyeing an attacking recruit - with the potential to bring in another should Josh Maja move on.

Wigan Athletic frontman Will Grigg is Ross' key target, but the Latics are waiting on discovering the extent of an injury he picked up during their defeat at Sheffield Wednesday yesterday.

And regardless of what happens with the Northern Irish international, Donald has moved to reassure supporters that signings will be sealed in the coming weeks.

Stewart Donald has made a transfer promise to Sunderland fans

He also encouraged supporters to stick with the side after a run of form which has seen the Black Cats draw four of their last six outings in League One - with the automatic promotion places now three points away,

Taking to Twitter to update supporters, Donald said: "Morning @SunderlandAFC fans.

"Draws frustrating 4 all. We have 10 days to strengthen squad & we will! We r very much in the mix.

"Stick with us we r working 24/7 to get it right. Any frustration fine to aim at me - stick with manager & players.

"I hear ur concerns I’m on it."

Ross suggested that, while his short-term focus had remained on the trip to Scunthorpe yesterday, he would resume the transfer hunt in earnest after the visit to Glanford Park.

"No update at the moment," he admitted.

!Naturally yesterday and today my focus was on this match.

“Once the dust settles we will see where we are at.”