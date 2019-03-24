Stewart Donald hails Sunderland fans, Portsmouth masterstroke plus surprising Barnsley admission: League One's winners and losers

While Sunderland were out of action, there were plenty of talking points from a crucial weekend in League One.

There were twists and turns at both ends of the table in what could prove to be a pivotal weekend come May. Here, we round-up the winners and losers from another entertaining and action packed weekend in the third tier. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled in League One this weekend:

Their side were out of action, but Sunderland fans continued to impress with owner Stewart Donald revealing that over 14,000 season tickets have already been renewed. 'Outstanding support', said the owner.

The Tykes capitalised on Sunderland being out of action and moved five points clear courtesy of a 1-0 win over Walsall - although manager Daniel Stendel surprisingly claimed his team were 'lucky'

A surprising tactical switch from the Pompey boss proved key to beating Shrewsbury Town, with Jackett's masterstroke in the forward areas sealing a vital three points.

The Spotland side took a big step towards survival with a 3-1 win over Scunthorpe United. Dale are now just one point from safety in a relegation race looking set to go down to the wire.

The Luton Town boss is becoming a regular fixture in these round-ups, with his side continuing a record-breaking unbeaten run after putting four past Doncaster Rovers in a fine display.

On the flip side, Rovers are now winless in their last six with their play-off chances now hanging by a thread. Grant McCann's side have had to contend with some harsh injuries, though.

The ex-Blackpool boss - now at Bradford City - faced-off against his former club on Saturday looking for a boost in his relegation fight. But his old employers ran out 4-1 winners at Valley Parade.

The Wimbledon 'keeper didn't have the best of afternoons against Plymouth - fumbling a 30-yard effort from Graham Burke over his line en route to a 4-2 defeat which dented their survival hopes.

The Shrimpers are now in real relegation danger, sitting just one point above the drop zone after a limp display at Peterborough saw them slip to a 2-0 defeat.