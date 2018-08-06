Stewart Donald hails 'magnificent' Sunderland fans ahead of 'busy week'

Stewart Donald has thanked Sunderland supporters for their 'magnificent' support.

31,709 supporters watched the 2-1 victory over Charlton Athletic on Saturday, despite the game being televised live on Sky Sports.

Donald watched on from the director's box alongside Charlie Methven and Juan Sartori as the Black Cats fought back from an early setback to seal all three points.

The Black Cats chairman added that he has a 'busy week' ahead, with the permanent transfer window shutting on Thursday night.

Donald wrote on twitter: "Thanks to each and every @SunderlandAFC fan for sticking with us thru the game. You turned out in huge numbers & even when we went behind u were magnificent. We have another busy week ahead!! Long way to go but that support will inspire the team of that there is no doubt."

Sunderland are hopeful of adding to their squad this week, with another striker high on the agenda.

While permanent deals must be concluded this week, the window for loan deals does run until the end of the month.