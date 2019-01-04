Stewart Donald gives worrying Josh Maja update as Sunderland contract deadline nears

Stewart Donald says Josh Maja's agent has advised him not to sign a new deal at the club.

The 20-year-old was given a deadline by Sunderland to make a decision on a final contract offer.

That deadline was before the Charlton Athletic game tomorrow, but Donald says that it looks unlikely he will commit.

"Josh Maja update. Yesterday Josh asked to see Jack to say he will sign," Donald tweeted.

"Today I got a call from Sky TV saying he won't sign.

"Josh advised his agent has said don't sign but no courtesy to tell the club - Also we offered what the agent indicated!!! Busy January ahead."

Jack Ross said on Thursday that he will continue to pick Maja as long as he remains at the club, though it is unclear whether these latest developments will affect that.

He has been in outstanding form for the Black Cats this season, scoring 14 league goals.

Should he not sign a new deal, Sunderland will be left with a decision as to whether they try to cash in this month or risk losing him on a free in the summer.

Maja could also agree a pre-contract deal with a foreign club at any point.

Donald went on to urge fans to stay behind the youngster and said that the club would try to change his mind.

He said: "Stay behind him and don't get up his back - we will try & change his mind.