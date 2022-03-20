Steve Clarke set to call-up Ross Stewart as Sunderland men send wishes to Chris Kamara
Sunderland striker Ross Stewart is set for a maiden Scotland call-up.
The Sunderland striker has been in good form this season after replacing Charlie Wyke and has scored 22 goals with the big Scot currently top scorer in League One.
According to the Daily Record, Steve Clarke will invite the former Ross County attacker to join up with the squad for this week's Poland friendly.
The striker was not called up initially by Clarke but may be named in a revised squad after injuries to Kevin Nisbet and Lyndon Dykes.
Stewart, 25, signed for Sunderland last year after impressing with Ross County.
Elsewhere, Sky Sports pundit and former Middlesbrough man Chris Kamara gas revealed that he is suffering from apraxia of speech.
He said on Twitter: “Just wanted to let a few of you know who tweeted me today that I am ok-ish. Alongside my Thyroid problem I have developed Apraxia of Speech & have been working to get my speech back to normal. Some days it can be a little slow and some days it’s normal. Hopefully, I can beat this!"
And there was plenty of support for Kamara on social media.
Jeff Stelling said: “You still bring life, energy, fun and understanding to all your reports on Soccer Saturday. We all love you pal. Keep going!”
Former Sunderland boss Peter Reid added: “Love you top man. You will get there.”
Current non-executive director David Jones added: “You’re a hero to me and so many others Kammy sending love.”