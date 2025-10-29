Steve Bruce has been speaking about his former club Sunderland

Former Sunderland boss Steve Bruce has hailed the Black Cats for their “remarkable” Premier League campaign under Regis Le Bris so far.

The top flight new boys are currently fourth in the table having amassed 17 points from their opening nine matches, and have already opened up a 12-point gap between themselves and the relegation zone.

Understandably, that electric start has garnered plenty of praise from onlookers far and wide, and to that end, Bruce is the latest pundit to laud his old club for their recent purple patch.

What has Steve Bruce said about Sunderland?

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: “This is quite remarkable, yeah. I would presume so [that Sunderland fans are pinching themselves]. I mean, we know how difficult it is for a team to come out of the Championship and into the Premier League. I have to say, looking from afar now, I'm delighted. I'm delighted and I can say that. After managing them a long, long time ago, it's a fantastic football club and it's good to see them where I think they should be.

“They've got a magnificent support. Do you know they’re a city of 135,000, maybe, and I think 40,000 go to the games? How ridiculous is that? I mean, it's surely purely passionate. And the one thing that they've done again, in the summer, their recruitment has been absolutely... Where has he [Le Bris] found all these guys? Or where have they found all these guys?

“And everybody said, ‘Yeah, they've spent a lot of money...’, but yeah, but you've still got to get it right. And at this particular moment, they've all come to the Premier League. You have to say, the coach looks very, very good at what he does. He's put a very, very good team together. They look well-drilled, well-coached, and how refreshing it is to see a team not struggle, because we've seen lots of teams come out of the Championship and really can't make a fist of it in the big league. Sunderland, at this particular moment, are going great. Long may it continue, but they've been very, very good to watch.”

Looking ahead to the first Tyne-Wear Derby of the season in December, Bruce continued: “Well, that'll be some atmosphere and some game. I have to tell you, I've experienced it when I was Sunderland manager, and we lost heavily to Newcastle - and I didn't think I ever recovered from that, if I'm being brutally honest. It's a huge, huge game and great for the North East that they are holding this derby again, because it's a one-off, I have to tell you.

“There's a crackle to it, a toxic, if that's what you mean. There's a bit of hatred, if you say - is that the right word? It's a real, real derby game where Liverpool, Man U comes to mind. But certainly a big, huge occasion. And you know, both sets are hugely passionate... Certainly the North East derby, for me, there's only probably Rangers, Celtic, which tops it maybe. Maybe...”

Addressing Sunderland’s hectic transfer window, and in particular, the arrival of Granit Xhaka, he added: “A lot of people were not having him when he was at Arsenal. ‘Got to get rid of him’. He's got that old throwback... He's got that passion and that bit of fighting. You know, he's got all of them credentials which have made him a big player for Sunderland. And the big thing is, and I've just experienced it a little bit of Blackpool, when you make big changes - 10, 12 people walk through the club - the hard thing is to put them together and get off and running quickly. I'm delighted for the manager of Sunderland that he's got them off [and running].”

