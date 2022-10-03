Stephen Elliott: Why this Manchester United loan ace MUST start for Sunderland against Blackpool

Coming off the international break and firmly in the play-off places, I felt confident going into the Preston game despite the fact that Sunderland were still without a recognised fit striker in the squad.

I knew Preston would be organised and tough to break down, they hadn’t conceded a goal on the road all season going into the game.

But I felt with the likes of Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts coming into the game fresh and full of confidence Sunderland would have been able to get the job done.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those thoughts were proven to be slightly optimistic as Preston showed why they have conceded only four goals all season.

The away team came with a plan to stifle their hosts and that’s exactly what they did.

They came away with another goalless draw and potentially could have won it bar some top defending and goalkeeping.

Sunderland, although not getting the win, played well and were the only team that looked like they wanted to get the ball down and play any type of football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston did their homework though and tried to take away Sunderland’s threat of Roberts and Clarke by fouling or doubling up on them the majority of time they got on the ball.

It was a frustrating afternoon for Clarke and he wasn’t given much protection from the referee.

Roberts had his moments and was unlucky on a couple of occasions after working some decent openings with individual brilliance but there was very little clear cut chances created for the lads.

I believe if either Ellis Simms or Ross Stewart were on the pitch then Sunderland would have won the game comfortably though.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a real lack of threat in behind the Preston back line and the only time anybody really stretched the game was when Amad Diallo was introduced in the second half.

I think Alex Pritchard is also being affected by lack of striker in the squad.

At times earlier in the season he linked up so well with both Stewart and Simms playing ahead of him but he looks slightly out of sorts in the more advanced role.

Preston were dogged and didn’t really spend much time in the Sunderland half but they probably had the best two chances. I’m still in disbelief at how Aji Alese cleared the ball off the line in the first half to stop a certain goal and Patterson made a great stop from point blank range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston will go home happy with the draw but Tony Mowbray will be hoping that his strikers will be back sooner rather than later.

If any other teams were watching, then they will recognise what they can do to make it difficult for Sunderland without them on the pitch.

Sunderland will have to be more ruthless if and when their chances do come around.

I would like to see Diallo start up front on Tuesday against Blackpool as I think it will give the team a different dimension up there and cause a few problems for a Blackpool team who I would guess will be low on confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad