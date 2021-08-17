Stephen Elliott: Why the Sunderland academy will prove key in future success of club

Lynden Gooch, Dan Neil and Elliot Embleton have all had prominent parts to play in the good start this season.

Neil showed great vision to slip Embleton in and he did magnificently to sit the keeper down and lift it over him for his first Sunderland goal.

The smile on both of their faces after the goal tells you everything about what it means to them to be playing for the club.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sunderland players celebrate at MK Dons.

MK Dons’ best player was Ethan Robson, another player brought up with good stock in the Sunderland academy.

The proof is there that the academy are continuing to produce good players consistently and it’s now up to the club to give them platforms to play and grow with this club rather than let them go before they benefit the first team.

We have seen a few slip through the net too soon for my liking recently but it seems that this is trying to be rectified.

The current academy players can look to these guys in the first team squad and be inspired.

Lee Johnson has shown, even with some of the signings, that he believes in young players - as long as they are good enough.

There is a good feeling around the club and it feels like there is a plan there to help protect the future of it.

It’s exciting and I hope we continue to see more local talent coming through in the upcoming months.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.