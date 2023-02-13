Stephen Elliott: Why Sunderland fans need to be patient with Leeds United striker
Like everybody, I was gutted with the Ross Stewart injury. He is one player in this squad that actually seems irreplaceable.
He is a top forward and his goals will be an obvious miss.
Joe Gelhardt is the only recognised fit striker in the squad at the moment and that is unfortunate for him. I’m not sure he is quite ready to be playing week in, week out, from the start which is likely he will be.
I would suggest the supporters need to be patient with him, as he is still a young lad learning the game. He will get better though with the more minutes he plays.
He is different to Stewart and the team will have to get used to him and vice-versa.
From what I have seen so far, he comes off the centre backs a bit more than what Stewart does, which means the likes of Amad Diallo, Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts will have to make more runs beyond the back line to create more space for him to inflict his qualities.
He seems to have good technique and this would suggest to me that if he gets chances then he will put them away.
Goals will be important going forward for the team and it’s important that everyone chips in with a few so the burden on ‘Joffy’ - as he is affectionately known - will not be too heavy for him to carry.
