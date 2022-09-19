Stephen Elliott: Why Sunderland boss could soon have a welcome selection headache

Up until his injury, he is a player who has looked more confident with every game he has played.

So much so, that you could have been forgiven in forgetting that he is only 20 years old and in just his second season of playing first team football.

The fact that he hasn’t been massively been missed since his injury speaks volumes on how well Aji Alese has done since stepping into his shoes.

The Sunderland players.

The defender who himself hasn’t got bags of experience, has looked really assured and even more suited to playing in the back three which Sunderland operate in at the moment.

He has a massive presence on the pitch, is very quick and as we saw on Saturday also offers a goal threat.

Again this will please Tony Mowbray, knowing he has two left sided defenders who, when fit, can perform just as well as each other.

It shows that there is a plan in place regarding recruitment and these two players alongside some of the other young new signings will hopefully grow in stature just as the club is starting to again.

It will be interesting to see who starts when the games resume after the international break if Cirkin is fit.