Stephen Elliott: Why I expect Sunderland to bounce back after disjointed performance against Charlton

Charlton have really struggled for form this season and after sacking their manager Nigel Adkins through the week. I felt they were a team that were there to be beaten, if Sunderland went about things the right way.

After about 10 minutes my expectations for the game changed though. Charlton under the watchful eye of new caretaker manager Johnnie Jackson had a real spring in their step and made it clear to Sunderland that they were not going to have it all their own way. Sunderland were sloppy in possession and it was the most disjointed performance at home I have seen this campaign.

The Addicks frontman Jayden Stockley set the tone leading the line and the much-travelled hitman was a real problem all afternoon for the home team who never really got to grips with him. If truth be told Charlton seemed to have a lot more energy about them in comparison to their hosts.

Aiden McGeady playing for Sunderland vs Charlton.

Looking back over the last few weeks I may have been a bit naive but I genuinely felt Sunderland looked like they were a team that could have gone the whole season unbeaten at the Stadium of Light.

On Saturday it was the first time Sunderland lacked any real spark at home. I felt there were a lot of players that were below their usual levels. Aiden McGeady, Aiden O’Brien and Luke O’Nien looked like they were a few yards off what we have become accustomed to seeing from them.

I mentioned these three as they are three lads who I would look to as leaders in the group as well as players who are top players when they perform at this level.

Straight from the kick off O’Nien spent a few seconds too long on the ball and was fouled. This set the tone and gave the away team a lift right from the beginning.

The referee didn’t cover himself in glory but I do feel Charlton deserved to win the game.

It’s a big disappointment losing the home record but I fully expect this squad of players to bounce back. The experience in this division picked up over the last three years has to be used now and just like when the team got beat a few weeks ago down at Portsmouth they have to recover next week with a win.

I know it’s early days still and the league table isn’t looking too bad even after Saturday's result l but I believe if Sunderland do drop a few points then the feelgood factor will disappear and opposition teams will utilise this.

This Sunderland squad is one of the best in the division and going up automatically has to be achieved this year.

There’s a cup game on Wednesday at QPR and no doubt there will be a few changes. However unlike last week I feel that anybody that comes in and performs well will have a decent chance of staying in the team.

