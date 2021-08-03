Stephen Elliott: Why Aiden McGeady has a key role to play in Jack Diamond's Sunderland development

He has genuine pace and that is something that this Sunderland squad isn’t hugely blessed with.

He has been rewarded with a long term deal and I’m hoping this will give him the belief that he is a proper first team player.

He has a lot to learn but if he can add some real end product to his undoubted potential then he could become a huge player for the club in the coming years.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Diamond in action for Sunderland.

I feel he has somebody in the squad in Aiden McGeady who he can learn a lot from, regarding when to pass and when to dribble.

McGeady is a player who over the years has become nearly perfect in his decision making.

Diamond needs to utilise the fact he is training and playing with McGeady every day. If he can soak up just a little bit of what McGeady possesses then he won’t go far wrong.

I don’t see Diamond playing every game but I would suspect he will be involved at some stage in most.

He seems like he has a good head on his shoulders and along with McGeady, Gooch and Embleton, Sunderland are in good shape in attacking areas of the pitch.

I’m looking forward to this weekend and more importantly I can’t wait to hear that ‘Roker Roar’ in full blast once again.

It will be huge having supporters back this season and I’m sure the players will thrive on it.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.