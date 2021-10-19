Stephen Elliott: This Sunderland ace has showed why it would have been a mistake to let him go this summer

That certainly can’t be said for Sunderland forward Aiden O’Brien.

He has been the ultimate professional this season and I think huge credit should be given to the big attacker.

He has struggled for game time - especially in the league – but has always kept himself in good condition and ready to compete when called upon.

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson.

O’Brien seems like a big character in the group also.

It’s so important to have good personalities in the dressing room in promotion seasons. I feel like he has shown the manager that it would have been a mistake to let him go in the transfer window.

He has improved his all-round game and understands what the manager wants from him when he is in the team.

He was a bit like Marmite last season but I think the supporters have taken to him too and he is becoming a bit of a cult hero.

There’s no doubt he will be an important player over the coming months and someone who’s experience will be invaluable when the games are coming thick and fast.

