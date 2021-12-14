Stephen Elliott: This is why Sunderland need to be wary of Wigan Athletic and Rotherham in League One promotion race

I have to say though, I don’t think there is much room for many more defeats.

I know there is a long way to go in League One this season but I think Wigan Athletic and Rotherham are two teams that, if given a bit of a gap at the top, will have the experience, ability and squad depth to sustain high levels from now until the end of the season to keep others at bay.

It’s all to play for and thankfully Sunderland seem to be playing well again.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson.

I was slightly worried a few weeks back but confidence seems to be running through the team again.

I know it’s all about looking after your own results and making sure you perform but I know from experience it’s getting to that stage of the season where you look for your competitors results and hope they have lost or even dropped points.

It will annoy the players slightly that Rotherham have picked up another three points but on the flip side when they see Wigan had conceded a late equaliser it will make the win against Plymouth more enjoyable and more important.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.