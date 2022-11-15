Stephen Elliott: This is why nobody talks about Alex Neil anymore at Sunderland

I am sure that the fans would agree that our half term report would be a positive one and there are grounds for real optimism for the remainder of the season.

The fact that Alex Neil is never really thought about or mentioned tells you how well a job Tony Mowbray has done since coming in and that is a big credit to the manager.

We are not getting carried away but the World Cup break will allow injured players the opportunity to re-join the squad and others to increase fitness. Dan Ballard, Ross Stewart and Lynden Gooch will be hugely welcome additions back into the squad.

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray.

Not to mention the likes of Aji Alese, Dennis Cirkin and the vastly infectious Luke O’Nien, who will all be hopefully close to returning.

Like I said, it’s not time to get the champagne out by any means but with a fully fit squad, Sunderland will look very strong.

Onwards and upwards for this ever-improving closely knit group of players. I’m sure there will be another big crowd for the Millwall game after the break but in the meantime enjoy the World Cup.