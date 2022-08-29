Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Okay, it may be slightly bigger than little and I doubt it would have been expected by any Sunderland player or supporter.

After Alex Neil guided the team to a huge three points away at Stoke last week it seems he had enjoyed being present at the Bet365 stadium a bit more

than we anticipated.

Sunderland are looking for a new head coach.

Roll on six days and on the eve of Sunderland’s next game we find out he had said his goodbyes and was off to to become Stoke City’s new manager.

Crazy, right?

There will be many questions as to why this has happened or allowed to happen and only Neil will know the real answer but whatever the grounds, Sunderland Football club have to move on as no person is bigger than the club.

Back to the football and I have to say given what had happened on the Friday before I felt the performance by the team was outstanding.

There was a real show of unity to the supporters and the team showed they are still totally with the club and will play for the club no matter what.

On another day I think Sunderland could have ran out comfortable winners.

Luke O’Nien, who I mentioned last week needed to be careful with his discipline, put in a showing that highlighted everything that was good about

Sunderland’s performance.

He was strong, physical and even his use of the ball was outstanding.

He started many an attack with his composure and clever passing.

Okay, he still picked up a yellow card, which in my opinion was slightly harsh, but I felt he was so calculated with his interceptions and his timing was sublime.

Hopefully this form continues if he is going to be the first choice replacement for Dan Ballard.

Ross Stewart once again led the line fantastically and but for an unbelievable save by Tim Krul he would have had another goal for his collection.

Norwich are a good team and scored a very good goal.

This is what happens in the Championship, especially against the better teams, and if chances aren’t taken then there is always that chance they will come back to haunt you.

On the new Sunderland manager I mentioned over the weekend that I would like to see somebody like Robbie Fowler been given the reins.

It may be a bit left-field and I know many may think he has no major experience in the UK and nothing against the usual Football League managers but have they ever worked long term?

Someone like Fowler – whose playing career speaks for itself - did fantastically well at Brisbane in Australia before the Covid pandemic.

He turned round the fortunes of their season and his team were very organised and played some really exciting attacking football.

Whoever comes in has to be able to get the squad to buy into them quick as that was the main reason I felt Neil was so successful.