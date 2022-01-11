Stephen Elliott: This is why I believe Anthony Patterson is a future Sunderland No1

He has impressed at Notts County and continued that form for Sunderland at the weekend.

He definitely didn’t deserve to concede three goals.

The first goal took a wicked deflection.

Anthony Patterson saves. Picture by FRANK REID

How the referee has not given a free-kick for the second is beyond me and for the third he made a fantastic save before Joe Jacobson bundled it in.

He made some really good saves and looked very confident with the ball at his feet against Wycombe Wanderers in the League One game on Saturday.

I’m not sure what way the ruling works with his loan agreement but if he plays on Tuesday and again does well I wouldn’t be in a rush to send him back down to Nottingham.

I think he is 100% a future Sunderland No1. How soon this will be the case is the big question.

Only the manager can decide that.

On the manager, I’d like to take this opportunity to congratulate Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson on receiving the manager of the month award for December.

He should be given huge credit as going into the final month of the year there were a few questions being asked of him.

He never seemed to panic and I feel that calmness has rubbed off on everyone at the club, hence why the club is sitting joint top of the league.

