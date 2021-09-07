Stephen Elliott: This is why ex-Bayern Munich ace Ron-Thorben Hoffmann will prove the key Sunderland signing

At 6ft 4", the Bayern Munich goalkeeper is a signing that was needed the most.

A goalkeeper is one of the most important players in a team in my opinion and I genuinely felt that since Jon McLaughlin has left the club it has been a position that nobody has really grasped as their own.

Lee Burge has had his good moments but I still feel at times in the last campaign he made critical errors at important periods and I never felt the team had full confidence in him.

Ron-Thorben Hoffmann of FC Bayern München. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images for DFB)

I know Anthony Patterson has come in and made a good start and he may go on and have a decent career in the future but I still think he has a lot to learn.

I believe that having somebody like Hoffman in the goal will breathe a bit more confidence into the team.

He has a huge presence and the fact he has been training and playing with some of the best players in the world at Bayern can only have enhanced his ability and belief.

I’d suspect he will come straight into the starting line-up this week.

It seems things have fallen into place nicely with squad and hopefully Sunderland can continue on their outstanding start.

