Stephen Elliott: This 'immense' Sunderland player will go down as 'best value for money' signing in club's history

I am sure the most pleasing aspect of what was a typical ‘backs to the wall’ away performance will have been the resilience and character every player showed. Sunderland fans have seen the team lose games like this before in recent times.

We always expect defenders to be the ones blocking shots and heading clearances, but every player was putting their bodies on the line, again highlighting the great team spirit this group of players possess. The manager and staff deserve great credit for developing this over time and in difficult circumstances due to injuries to key players.

Birmingham were quick, physical and played – mostly - a direct style of play, in stark contrast to Sunderland who, despite some intimidation, stuck to the way they have played all season with Corry Evans and Dan Neil at the forefront of everything in the engine room. They compliment each other very well with Evans calm and measured approach dovetailing with Neil’s ability to carry the ball and play incisive passes.

Sunderland fans at Birmingham City.

Evans does a lot of covering and nicking balls to allow Neil to be more expansive. Evans may not be a spectacular player but when he ain’t there he is a big miss, as was evident last week.

Alex Pritchard continues to have a huge effect in how we play at the head of the diamond and is quite often the first player to press. He is one of our creative players but also works incredibly hard for the team too.

Another massive positive was the performances of Trai Hume and Niall Huggins. The two inexperienced full backs were up against very strong and quick players with Huggins recovering from a shaky first half to finish with huge credit after such a long lay-off from injury.

Hume makes the right decisions in important moments and is growing in confidence with every appearance. It seems like another shrewd signing by an increasingly productive recruitment department.

I have to mention Danny Batth also. I’m running out of superlatives for the experienced stopper. His desire to defend his goal is immense and could go down as one of the best value for money signings the club have ever made. Big statement, but warranted in my opinion. Himself and Bailey Wright are becoming an imposing duo. The latter will be leaving for Qatar feeling sharp and match fit, albeit slightly disappointed with his missed clearance for the Birmingham goal.

Amad Diallo was sensational on Friday and his two moments of magic showed why Man Utd have invested so much in his potential. Let’s hope he continues to improve.

Ellis Simms is getting back to match fitness and will be feeling a lot better after the break after getting on the scoresheet. Friday was another game packed out by the incredible red and white army, many of whom took advantage of the mild midlands weather to chant and sing us to victory with their shirts off!