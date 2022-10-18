However, on Saturday he was an absolute joy to behold at the Stadium of Light against Wigan Athletic.

I’m surprised James McClean didn’t have to leave the pitch with twisted blood given the runaround he was given by Roberts.

It’s like the little magician has superglue on his boots and I think watching him was worth the ticket price alone.

Patrick Roberts in action for Sunderland against Wigan Athletic.

I’m sure Roberts would have liked to have been on the scoresheet himself at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon but there is no doubt that on his day he is nearly unplayable for most Championship defenders.

Sunderland are five points off the top of the table and I have to say I believe if Ross Stewart had not got injured then the lads could be sitting top of the table.

The quality in the Championship is more consistent in all teams compared to League One teams but I haven’t seen one team that stands out and looks like they will run away with things this season.

Sunderland need to keep ticking over and there’s no doubt that in Tony Mowbray they have a manager that won’t let himself or the team get carried away after a good win.

