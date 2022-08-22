Stephen Elliott: Sunderland need to sign another striker despite stunning Ross Stewart form

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Take the points situation out of it – Sunderland are very unlucky not to have even more than the eight points accumulated - the way this Sunderland team have actually performed on the pitch is the most pleasing thing for me.

In every game the team has been competitive and could have won them all.

There is a real belief in the patterns of play and, like the manager, the team have a no-nonsense approach to games, no matter who the opposition is. I like how Alex Neil speaks after games too.

Sunderland boss Alex Neil. Picture by FRANK REID.

He relates to the actual game and you can tell he is a true thinker on how he analyses and describes his views.

If I was upstairs in the boardroom I would definitely be thinking of tying him down to a longer contract.

This would lift everyone in and around the club as there is no doubt he is becoming a very popular manager both amongst players and fans.

Going away to Stoke is no easy fixture and to come away with the win will fill Neil with huge belief.

It probably wasn’t the greatest performance by the team on Saturday and Neil himself mentioned that playing with 10 men for a long period of time on Wednesday had an effect on his teams’ first half performance but it was enough to merit a win.

I felt the two changes at half-time bringing on Bailey Wright and Cory Evans was the main catalyst for the improved performance.

With all due respect to both Luke O’Nien and Jay Matete, who no doubt will be important players this season, the two above have a lot more experience at this level and they both helped the team settle in the second period.

To be fair Sunderland could have won the game more comfortably than the odd goal.

The fact Neil recognised this and made the change at half-time, even with scoring just before the break, speaks volumes for his game management.

Ross Stewart is fast becoming one of the Championship’s in-form players with three goals and two assists.

This is great for Sunderland but there’s always that worry that if he picks up an injury there is nobody else who can come in and replace him.

I would be surprised if we don’t see another forward come in the door, whether it be a loan or a permanent.

I know Neil has said that staying in the division is the club’s aim this year but I have always felt he has said that so people will not get carried away.

There is another big test coming up this weekend with Norwich City coming to town.

After a slow start they have finally found a bit of form and will be another tough assignment for Sunderland.