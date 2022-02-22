Stephen Elliott: Sunderland have to see challenging fixture schedule as an opportunity

That may worry supporters but on the other hand, if the team can lay a marker down and win these games then the confidence boost the team could receive going into the business end of the season could be priceless.

I know the team can’t look too far ahead regarding games as each one is important but beating tough teams away from home can sometimes spark a revival and a good run of form, something Alex Neil and Sunderland are in desperate need of.

The team have proved that on their day they are one of the best in the division. The new coaching team and the players need to stand up and be counted and that time is now.

Sunderland are in a dreadful run of form ahead of Burton Albion's visit

The off the field shenanigans can’t be used as an excuse as once you are on the training pitch there are no distractions.

As much as it seems a bad place at the moment, a win against Burton could turn the season around once more. Having another season at this level would result in huge disappointment but while there is still a chance then everyone has to stick together.

We shall watch and hope.

