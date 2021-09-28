Stephen Elliott: Sunderland can go full season without losing at Stadium of Light

You can tell the squad are enjoying playing there now, which over recent seasons hasn’t always been the case.

A friend of mine after Saturday’s game reminded me of the “Welcome to Sunderland” sign that used to be lit up behind the Fulwell End at the old Roker Park ground.

He pointed out that even though it was nice and bright it wasn’t meant to be a warm welcome.

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson. Picture: Martin Swinney.

It was there as a ferocious intimidating notice to show opposing supporters and teams that it wasn’t going to be easy

The sign isn’t at the Stadium but the feeling is there now that teams don’t enjoy coming to play here anymore.

I genuinely believe there is a good chance that Sunderland could go the full season without losing a home game.

Okay, maybe it’s a big ask but if I was part of the squad I would be hammering home – excuse the pun - that it’s possible.

If they do manage this feat then I feel promotion will be achieved.

Lee Johnson is the first manager in a long time that really understands what managing this club is about and has created a really good vibe both inside and ousted the club.

It’s Cheltenham Town at home next tomorrow and I will be very surprised if another three points are not achieved.

