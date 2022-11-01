Stephen Elliott: Sunderland boss will make this bold call with Everton striker

The on-loan Everton striker will give the team an out ball if needed. On too many occasions in recent weeks the team has relied on the perfect goal to be created.

Don’t get me wrong, I have thoroughly enjoyed some of the football that has been on show from the team but with Simms in the team I’ve no doubt it will make it stronger and a bit more direct in and around the goal.

Opposition defenders will now be aware of the different threats that Simms poses. Being a natural forward he will occupy them a bit better as well as moving them into areas they don’t want to be.

Sunderland have been boosted by the return of Everton loanee Ellis Simms.

If this happens then it should leave more space for the likes of Elliot Embleton, Patrick Roberts and Alex Pritchard to make that final pass more effective. Jack Clarke will be a miss after picking up his fifth booking but it’s an opportunity for Tony Mowbray to see if anyone else can be successful in that left forward role.

There is a lot of competition for places in these attacking areas and the good thing is there is genuine potential in the young players that are fighting for them.