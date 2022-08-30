Stephen Elliott: Sunderland board need to act quickly to replace Alex Neil

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They once again arrived in their tens of thousands and got behind the team from minute one right up till the end of the game.

I felt this was hugely important, considering what had preceded within the club the day before.

The disappointment in the manner in which Alex Neil exited to Stoke City could have easily crept into the atmosphere at the Stadium of Light but for me the

Sunderland fans.

Sunderland crowd highlighted exactly what is unique and special about the football club.

I’ve no doubt it would have given the players a huge boost.

With or without Alex Neil as head coach, this Sunderland team are on the up and if the fans turn up week in, week out, and continue to get behind the team like this, then there will be many more good afternoon’s than bad.

I’m hoping that the new manager is appointed soon on Wearside and the team and the fans can carry the momentum from a decent start deep into the Championship season following promotion from League One in May.

The last time Sunderland required a new manager it took a little bit too long appointing somebody and results dwindled because of that.