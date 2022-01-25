Stephen Elliott: Stadium of Light pitch not helping Sunderland's star players

Don’t get me wrong, I know the pitch is the same for both teams but surely even with the current weather, in today’s times, the pitch should be better.

It looks like a farmers field and surely that is not acceptable.

Sunderland have some really good footballers in the team and asking these lads to play to their full potential on that surface is impossible.

The Stadium of Light pitch has come in for criticism in recent weeks.

If Sunderland played a Wycombe style of football from back to front as quickly as possible then the state of the pitch may not be as important.

However, Lee Johnson’s style is to try and play through the lines and create opportunities with clever football so it’s definitely not letting the team perform as well as they could.

I would imagine Johnson and the players would prefer to be playing on a nice bowling green too, there’s no doubt they can’t be happy either.

I’m sure there is a legitimate reason as to why the pitch is the way it is but it certainly is letting down the Stadium of Light arena and I hope it will be better over the next few weeks.

