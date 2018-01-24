Stephen Elliott reveals what former team-mate Chris Martin would bring to Sunderland

Former Sunderland striker Stephen Elliott believes Chris Martin would be a good signing – and insists it should be a ‘no-brainer’ for the Derby County forward.

Sunderland may not find out until the end of the week if their pursuit of Martin has been successful, with the striker currently in Dubai with the rest of the Derby squad, taking part in warm-weather training.

The Rams’ squad is not due back in the country until tomorrow, with Martin mulling over his decision whether to join Sunderland.

Sunderland’s hierarchy are understood to be relaxed about the situation, with work ongoing on transfer business. Championship rivals Reading and Wolves are also interested in the striker.

Elliott – who scored 22 goals in 81 appearances for the Black Cats from 2004-07 – said Sunderland cannot depend on teenage duo Josh Maja and Joel Asoro alone.

“They might get injured, they might get tired or lose form,” Elliott told the Wise Men Say podcast. “Chris Coleman definitely needs one more striker, maybe two, preferably experienced – lads with Championship experience.

“Martin would be a good signing, I think. I played with Chris at Norwich when I was there on loan a few years back.

“He’s a good, solid player, strong, and I think he’s someone who would come in and hold the ball up and I think the young lads playing up front alongside him, he would complement them.

“But there’s obviously an issue there to why he hasn’t made his mind up. It’s a no-brainer for me.

“If he’s not playing at Derby and he’s been told that his services aren’t wanted, why not come to Sunderland?

“I’d still like to think that, other than Martin, Coleman has been speaking to another couple of players who might come in.”

Coleman revealed last Saturday that Sunderland had a deal in place with an unnamed club and was waiting on a decision from a player, understood to be Martin.