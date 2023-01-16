Stephen Elliott: Return of key Sunderland duo major boost ahead of Middlesbrough test
There is no denying that next week’s game is a huge one. Middlesbrough are flying but this squad of players should not be fearful as on their day they can take it to anyone in the division.
Obviously with Luke O’Nien being suspended it will be a bit of a blow to Tony Mowbray as O’Nien has certainly embraced the past few months in that centre back role.
He also has a huge bond with the crowd and if you would describe a player that typifies what the city and club is about then you wouldn’t look any further than the former Wycombe man.
Like always, though another guy’s misfortune may pave the way for somebody else. In this case his suspension will more than likely pin Dan Ballard and Danny Batth together again, which on paper looks like the best partnership at the back in the squad.
When the two played together earlier in the season I felt it was one of the strongest units of the team. I’m genuinely looking forward to them resuming these roles again.
As well as that it will offer a lot more opportunities to score goals from set pieces. With those two and Ross Stewart attacking balls then it will very difficult for teams to stop them if the delivery is correct.
