It was the first game of a tough looking set of fixtures that Sunderland have to deal with in the coming weeks. The play-off push, which had a strong feel to it before the little recent blip, was hanging on a thread before the game at Carrow Road.

Whether people genuinely believe there is a chance of a play-off position is debatable but I felt a win was a must to have a chance and against the odds that was exactly what Sunderland produced on the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The manager came out fighting against any critics who questioned his teams way of playing throughout last week and again after the win at Norwich.

Danny Batth, Edouard Michut and Dan Ballard.

I think he made a lot of sense and this Sunderland team for their credit showed that they can mix it physically when they need to alongside the flowing silky play which we have enjoyed on numerous occasions this season.

Obviously the attacking players had their moments on Saturday but I felt the back four typified everything you need from a bunch of leaders when your team is up against it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Dan Ballard and Danny Batth were absolute warriors. You get the impression they enjoy playing with each other and don’t ever think twice about putting their bodies on the line for the team.

Trai Hume has been a great find this season and is growing into a first class Championship full back. I know he has had a few bumps along the way but he is a young boy learning and he is improving all the time.

On the left side of the back four was ‘Mr Dependable’ Luke O’Nien. He gets the club and when he is in the team you always feel there is less chance of the team being bullied. He was immense again on Saturday and he sealed the victory with a kiss.

Losing Aji Alese for the season is a blow but as we have seen O’Nien is more than capable of doing a job in any position. That fact will soften the blow for Tony Mowbray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abdoullah Ba is one of many young prospects in this squad and his goal on Saturday will make him feel that bit more established in the senior group. He took his goal really well and showed enough to suggest he will be a valuable component over the next few years for the team.

The play-offs may still be a long shot but between now and the end of season it’s important Sunderland continue to improve and play this nice brand of football. Firstly it will be nice to watch for supporters and secondly it will impress and entice any potential players that the club try to recruit in the summer.

Sheffield United on Wednesday will be a tough game as they have Middlesbrough breathing down their necks for that second automatic promotion spot.