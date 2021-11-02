Stephen Elliott: Is it time for Lee Johnson to make this key Sunderland tactical switch ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash?

He hasn’t quite been at it compared to what we have become accustomed to seeing from him.

On the other hand I look at Carl Winchester and feel like his levels have been consistently good in the back four.

I know I’ve already mentioned this a few months back but I feel like it may be worth switching the two.

Lee Johnson.

O’Nien has proven quality in the right-back position and could easily be manoeuvred back in there. He was one of the team’s most consistent players from right back last year and I’m sure he would do well again if he was to drop back in.

I believe having Winchester’s guile and energy in the centre of midfield may be beneficial to the team.

Switching the two keeps O’Nien’s leadership quality in the team but maybe adds a bit more experience and composure into the middle of the park. Winchester came to the club as a midfielder so I’m sure he would like a try in there.

Only Lee Johnson can decide on this but I do believe it would turn out to be a good change and maybe help the likes of Elliot Embleton and Dan Neil in there.

