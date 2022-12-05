Stephen Elliott: How Everton and Manchester United loanees both proved worth to Sunderland

Okay, I know we have the distraction of a minor tournament taking place in Qatar but there is nothing like a match day on a Saturday afternoon. In saying all that, I think this mid-season break has been a welcome relief for Tony Mowbray and his squad.

They managed to get away to Dubai and get some sun on their back which is always nice, especially with the weather getting pretty cold up here in the North East at this moment in time.

I’ve no doubt the trip away would have built more togetherness in a group that has already shown a strong unity over the first few months of the season.

Sunderland beat Millwall at the Stadium of Light.

While away, the manager was able to get the majority of his team back on the training pitch which will be a huge welcome relief to him after having a large amount of absentees due to various injuries so far this season.

Back to the game on Saturday. It was great to hear the noise back at the ground and that match day buzz always gets the blood rushing through the veins.

Millwall, like they always do, came with a plan to try and make things difficult for Sunderland. They battle for every ball and didn’t give Sunderland a moment to settle. I felt in the first half Sunderland looked a little bit rusty and off the pace but this was probably to be expected.

Although not fully at it, I still felt there were moments which suggested to me if Sunderland tweaked a few things and had more urgency closing down and moving the ball, then a win was there for the taking.

Thankfully this proved to be the case and Sunderland came out after the break with a spring in their step and basically wiped the floor with Millwall to the delight of the home crowd.

Amad Diallo is showing exactly why Manchester United invested so much in him. The little winger is electric and when he is in the mood there aren’t gonna be many in the Championship who will live with him.

He got on the scoresheet again and could have had more. I think Sunderland fans need to enjoy him as much as they can because I believe he will be playing in his parent clubs’ team next season.

As well as Amad, I thought Lynden Gooch looked really refreshed after the break. Gooch linked up well with the Manchester United loanee and his decision making was spot on all game.

His form this season has been a real positive and I believe he is a player who is better suited to playing in the Championship than in the league below. Ellis Simms being in the team once again highlighted how important having a centre forward in the team is.